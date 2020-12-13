Stranger leaves Christmas tree on Fort Collins doorstep

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins woman received quite the surprise Friday morning, finding a fresh Christmas tree on her front porch.

Haley, who asked us not to use her last name, says she has no idea who left the tree, or how they knew she needed it to lift her spirits.

“This past week was really difficult, because I went to the store, and I was trying to buy groceries, and my food stamps didn’t work,” she says. “So not only are you hungry and frustrated, you’re embarrassed.”



Haley says she lost her job as a yoga instructor when the pandemic hit, and has been delivering food to try and make money.

She says being able to buy a Christmas tree, was the last thing on her mind.

“I wouldn’t have been able to afford a Christmas tree this year,” she says. “I was planning on putting decorations on the house plants.”

So you can imagine her surprise, when she opened her door Friday to find a tree, wrapped with a red ribbon.

“I cried,” she says. “I didn’t really know what to do. Looked around to see, but nobody knocked. I didn’t know it was there until I opened my door.”

Haley decorated the tree with old ornaments, and says the gesture has turned around her holiday season.

“It’s nostalgic, and it makes you feel safe, it makes you feel comfortable,” she says. “It feels really nice to know there’s still good people in the world.”