SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Straight Creek Fire is 80% contained with full containment expected on Sunday, officials reported.

Containment lines were strengthened on the 8-acre fire and mop up through the dead and down trees in the burn area was done by 50 firefighters.

The Forest Service closed the area southeast of the fire for safety precautions. The closure includes Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.