GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Afternoon storms continued to soak areas along the foothills on Sunday.

In Jefferson County, the City of Golden and the sheriff’s office closed portions of Clear Creek. Low-lying areas near Lyons in Boulder County were being monitored for flooding by the Boulder County Office of Disaster Management and first responders.

Spring snow runoff is higher than last year causing high water levels and a faster current in creeks and rivers.

“Anybody who’s been caught in an undertow in the ocean the same kind of dynamics happen in the river,” Lieutenant Jeff Hulse of the Golden Fire Department said.

Hulse told FOX31 that Clear Creek is running at more than 7,400 gallons of water per second as of 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Keep an eye on your kids, pets, anybody not specifically equipped to deal with water with these kind of flow rates,” Hulse said.

Swift water rescue training during fast rapids

Members of Dive Rescue International are conducting Swift Water Rescue Training in Clear Creek this week.

The highly trained professionals are executing maneuvers in the water, but others should not attempt to brave the rapids while danger warnings are posted.

“Every year we do have a few people who decide to jump in and take the risk,” Hulse, who explained that two successful water rescues have taken place so far this year, said.

Barry, an experienced kayaker describes the water as “definitely dangerous.”

A red flag is posted near the creek warning that swimming and tubing are prohibited.

Kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts are allowed on the water but extreme caution is advised.

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing your skill level,” Barry said.

Kayakers and paddleboarders are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved paddling life jacket and a proper helmet.

“Just kind of take it slow,” one kayaker said.

A double red flag means no one is allowed on the creek, including experienced kayakers and paddleboarders.

Hiking can be dangerous, detrimental too

Trails will remain muddy for several days. Jefferson County encourages hikers to consider the repair process when making their way through the terrain.

“Try to go through the mud so you don’t widen the trail,” Chris, who regularly hikes along the creek, said.

Jeffco spokesperson Matt Robbins told FOX31 that trails are constructed to prevent erosion.

First responders warn tourists and residents who spend time along the creek that the water can be deceiving.

The surface can look manageable but the current underneath can be so strong that it will be impossible to stand up, which is especially dangerous for children and animals. The water is churning sharp debris and jagged rocks sit on the creek’s floor.

Animals should be leashed and not allowed to swim in the creek for their own safety.

Safety precautions in place

Closures are initiated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Golden Police Department.

Temporary restrictions apply to Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County and portions of Clear Creek within the City of Golden, including Vanover Park.

Jefferson County reports that Clear Creek is a Type IV water area which increases public risk due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers and other elements.

Drivers and pedestrians should use caution near flooded streets and other areas as well.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 that the St. Vrain Creek is running high due to spring runoff and Button Rock Dam is at spillover level.

Drivers should consider that flooded streets can be deceptively deep. Pedestrians should avoid standing water which could be contaminated.

Boulder County told FOX31 water levels usually peak overnight. As little as 6 inches of water can cause pedestrians to fall while 18 inches can float a car.