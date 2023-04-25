KEENESBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — A storm chaser captured an image of a local landspout on the Eastern Plains.

Jennifer Walton started the initiative Girls Who Chase in January 2022. The Broomfield woman said she has been storm chasing for about seven years.

On Tuesday afternoon, she said, she predicted what she would see.

“I knew it was a landspout, because you can tell from the behavior of the clouds above it, and what is going on,” Walton said.

Walton said she can’t wait for what the weather has in store for Wednesday.

“It just reminds me how small we are,” she added. “And how powerful Mother Nature can be, and the ability to get to share that with other people, just gets me up in the morning.”

Heavy hail and street flooding were spotted in the town of Keenesburg. So far, there have been no reports of injury or property damage.