ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A bizarre storage theft in Englewood devastated a man during the holidays.

Grant Lykins told FOX31 that precious family heirlooms and expensive tools were stolen from his unit at CubeSmart self-storage near Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Boulevard.

“It’s really scary,” he said.

Lykins, who said he had no choice but to store the items because of the size of his apartment, wanted to repair his car so he could travel to see his grandmother for the holidays. He needed his stored tools, but when Lykins opened the unit on Dec. 18, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“All of my toolboxes were gone, all of my shop equipment, my drums, guitar. The whole place was an absolute mess, and I just kind of collapsed on the floor crying,” he said.

Vintage cameras and other items were also missing. Lykins then noticed a large hole in the wire ceiling of the unit.

“Whoever entered had originally tried to tuck the mesh wire back down, and upon checking it out later, it’s really easy to pop it back up, and it’s a hole big enough for an adult to come in,” Lykins said.

Lykins suspects someone climbed through the hole and landed on a box.

“There was a box I had on a desk underneath that was crushed further indicating to me that that was the point of entry,” he said.

Stolen heirlooms ‘heartbreaking’

Lykins reported the theft to the Englewood Police Department but said he is still waiting for the storage company to investigate and process his insurance claim.

The Problem Solvers reached out to CubeSmart management, which was not available to provide additional information at the time.

Lykins hopes anyone who sees the items will contact police.

“The drums were part of my soul. It was a gift to me in eighth grade from my entire family. Everyone came together, did that, so that’s heartbreaking,” Lykins said.

The stolen drums are described as a five-piece stainless steel Tama drumset with birch linings and custom limited edition symbols. Lykins has insurance but wants the precious family heirloom returned.

Anyone with information should contact the Englewood Police Department.