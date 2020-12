DENVER (KDVR) — A march near the state Capitol drew a crowd waving American and Trump flags while chanting ‘Stop the Steal’ on Saturday.

No disturbances were reported but a SWAT vehicle was seen heading toward the rally.

“We are just helping publicize it, this is not our event. Our goal was to show solidarity with the states where the fraud is rampant,” Denver’s GOP David Brittain, responded in an email.