DENVER (KDVR) – A national group is continuing its mission to help everyday individuals learn bleeding control techniques.

According to their homepage, Stop the Bleed has trained millions worldwide on how to best stop an injured person’s severe bleeding.

The group also said that prior experience in healthcare isn’t needed to learn the skills that could help stem the bleeding of patients before medical professionals arrive.

The program is organized by the American College of Surgeons and was founded in 1922.

The courses cover three techniques, like how to properly apply a tourniquet, all of which could ultimately help prevent a person from bleeding out.

For more information, visit the Stop the Bleed class search page, and narrow down the search by your state and city.

There are in-person training courses offered across the country, including here in Colorado. Most of the courses are free, but some options do have a fee associated.