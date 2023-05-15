DENVER (KDVR) — School shootings in the U.S. are at record numbers. Now, Colorado is going to train teachers and students how to treat blood loss from bullet wounds.

A new law will allow participating K-12 schools to get “Stop the Bleed” kits and training materials from the state.

State Rep. Mary Young, D-Weld, is a sponsor of the bill and a school psychologist.

“The more teachers and staff we can prepare for emergency situations, the more likely we are to save a life,” Young said in a statement released by Colorado Democrats. “Time is precious in any emergency. This bipartisan law ensures teachers, staff and older students have the proper ‘Stop the Bleed’ training and materials they need to respond effectively and efficiently to save lives.”

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis was at Prairie Heights Middle School in Evans to sign the bill into law, according to his office.

FILE – Lori Alhadeff, left, and Dr. Patricia Byers, a surgical critical care and trauma surgeon, point out the contents of a Stop the Bleed kit during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa during the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, helped provide the kits that will be placed in Miami Beach schools through her Make Our Schools Safe organization. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

What are ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits?

The American College of Surgeons is behind the “Stop the Bleed” campaign. The organization said it’s “trained over 1 million people, including students, teachers and community groups,” on how to respond to bleeding from a traumatic injury.

Each kit will contain a tourniquet, a compression bandage, a bleeding-control bandage, protective gloves, a marker and a pair of scissors, according to the law. The tourniquet must be endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, as the law requires.

Colorado schools that participate can receive three, five or 10 bleed-control kits, depending on the school’s population size. Schools can opt into the program to receive the materials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state expects to distribute about 2,777 kits at $54 a piece. About $156,000 in general fund money will be appropriated for use through the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Additional sponsors include Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-El Paso, and Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Adams.