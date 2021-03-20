Stop Asian hate is the message at a Denver rally Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 100 people gathered in Denver’s Little Saigon Business District Saturday to bring awareness to discrimination the Asian American Pacific Islander community is facing.

“We will not stand for this injustice any longer,” said Alyssa Nilemo.

Last year, Colorado ranked 13th in the nation for reported discrimination incidents, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

There were 44 reported incidents in Colorado. But people at the event said the true number is exponentially higher.

Asian Americans faced discrimination, ranging from verbal assaults to violence, but have not always reported it. In many cases, it was out of fear. But after the deadly shootings at spas in the Atlanta area, the Asian community has the attention of the nation. This includes Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Rep. Diana Degette, who were both at the event Saturday.

“It is OK for us to share our stories, to be visible, to be heard,” Nilemo said. “There is power in sharing those traumas. We experience the microaggressions at work and the racism in our daily lives.”