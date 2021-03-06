Stolen vehicle suspect takes police on chase, ends up on foot on I-25

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Pino Eliseo, 26, was arrested by Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies after he attempted to get away from them following a traffic stop.

LCSO pulled over a known stolen pick-up truck around 7 a.m. on Saturday in Johnstown. The Denver resident did not stop and took off from East County Road 18 and Southeast Frontage Road, authorities say.

The truck reached high rates of speed and during the pursuit, Eliseo slammed on the brakes attempting to cause the deputy to crash into him on Southeast Frontage Road, LCSO reports.

Eliseo continued driving and ended up in a field then back on the frontage road. Deputies followed and he slammed on the brakes again, this time causing a deputy to crash into the rear of the truck. The truck got stuck on top of the patrol vehicle and Eliseo fled on foot onto northbound Interstate 25, LCSO says.

As traffic came to a stop, he attempted to open the door of one vehicle but the driver drove away, police say. A deputy tackled him during an attempt to open the door of another vehicle.

LCSO reports a minor crash occurred between two other vehicles while the foot pursuit took place I-25. No one was injured, police say.

Eliseo was taken into custody after resisting arrest. He had a stolen firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest, LCSO says. Deputies report he was not injured during the incident, but Eliseo complained of a medical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Eliseo was booked into Larimer County Jail after being released from the hospital. He’s facing a list of charges below:

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

2 counts attempted vehicular assault peace officer

Vehicular eluding

Possession of weapon by previous offender

2 counts attempted first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Driving under the influence of drugs

Unlawful carrying concealed weapon

Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Attempted robbery

Obstructing peace officer

Driving a vehicle while license revoked habitual offender

Possession burglary tools

Criminal possession one or more IDs

Theft by receiving

2 outstanding felony warrants

LCSO says no deputies were injured during the incident.

Bond has not been set for Eliseo as of Saturday evening.