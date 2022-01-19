Stolen vehicle suspect on the loose in Erie

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Erie Police Department is on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and ran from police when he was confronted.

Police said he stole a Lexus registered in Fort Collins which was reported at a McDonald’s on Sheridan Parkway and East Baseline Road. He crashed the vehicle when officers attempted to stop him and fled on foot in the 1900 block of Fairway Pointe Drive.

He was last seen on the golf course property north of Fairway Pointe Drive. The suspect is described as a 20-to 30-year-old white male with blonde hair and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and possibly a navy coat.

Police say not to approach the man and call 911 if you see him. Anyone with information (and video footage) is asked to call 303-441-4444, or email Sergeant Robert Vesco at rvesco@erieco.gov.