ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Arvada Police Department said officers tried to pull over the vehicle stolen out of Thornton at 8:30 a.m. in the area of 6900 Sheridan Blvd. when the driver took off and hit the patrol car.

Police did not pursue the vehicle when the driver headed south on Sheridan. The stolen vehicle hit a Ford SUV which caused it to roll over. The mother and daughter in the SUV were not severely injured, police said.

An 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old girl fled from the crash and were arrested quickly after.