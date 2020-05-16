Stolen vehicle pursuit in Evergreen results in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper and two individuals in a suspect vehicle were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a stolen vehicle pursuit resulted in a crash Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit began around 3:53 p.m, according to CSP.

The stolen vehicle crashed into a Jefferson County deputy patrol car, and CSP says that to their knowledge the deputy is uninjured.

A CSP trooper then got involved and performed a”tactical vehicle intervention,” which is when a police vehicle is used to stop the suspect vehicle and force it into a spin.

Both vehicles crashed.

A male driver and female passenger in the suspect vehicle were transported as a precautionary measure for minor injuries, as was the trooper.

CSP is keeping CO 74 closed in both directions, between Douglas Park Roadd and Turkey Creek Road until everything is cleared up.