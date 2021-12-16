‘That’s insulting’: Gun shop burglary suspect released on bond

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — It happened in broad daylight. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck ramming a wall.

A woman is seen moments later inside smashing cases stealing thousands of dollars worth of guns and jewelry.

The owner of Grandpa’s Pawn and Gun in Longmont had never seen anything like this.

“I couldn’t believe that in broad daylight they were this brazen,” owner Rod Brandenburg said.

This all happened two years ago.

But just this week, Brandenburg learned the suspect, Roxanna Aguilar, was released from jail on bond.

“That’s insulting. Anybody who owns a business should be in an uproar about this,” Brandenburg said.

The shop suffered $40,000 worth of damage. Insurance paid for most of the damages, but now the insurance rates for the business have gone up 55%.

“We definitely need more cops out on the streets. We need a lot stricter sentencing guidelines. She’s just going to commit more crimes,” Brandenburg said.

We asked the Boulder County district attorney why the 22-year-old was let go on bond. A police affidavit shows she’d been suspected of being involved in a string of other incidents as well.

A spokesman for the DA’s office told us today, “This is a serious case.”

Her bond, for legal reasons, had to be modified, according to the DA’s office, but “she will be (back) in the custody of a community corrections facility.”

Meantime, Brandenburg has spent another $30,000 on fortifying his fortress, as he describes it. He’s hoping his business is safe once again.

Aguilar, the suspect in the pawnshop break-in, is scheduled to appear in court again in February.