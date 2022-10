WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police are looking for the suspects involved in a truck theft that ended in a crash.

Police found the crashed vehicle Tuesday afternoon at 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

WRPD is being assisted by Lakewood Police Department’s K9 unit in the search.

Crashed stolen truck at 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department Twitter page 10/18/2022.

This article will be updated as more information is released. Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to WRPD at (303) 235-2936.