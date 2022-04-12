BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Detectives with the Boulder Police Department are looking to the public to help identify and claim dozens of stolen items found and recovered at a homeless camp in the area.

“There were enough items to fill a small garage. There were keys garage door openers, power tools and other equipment,” Boulder Police Detective Cody Hartkopp said.

Boulder Police officers recovered these objects as part of a recent burglary investigation and are asking for the public’s help to return them to their rightful owners and determine how they were taken. The items include video equipment, bicycles, scooters, tools and bags.

They also found other items like a child’s snowboard, cameras, firefighter diving gear, an outdoor canopy, a bow and arrow and new snowshoes.

“He was in a tent and all these items were in the tent or around the tent,” Hartkopp said.

The suspect in these thefts is 23-year-old Sean Hyche.

“He is an unhoused individual,” Hartkopp said.

Hyche is the suspect in a burglary that happened on April 2. He stole several bikes from a home in the Boulder area. Hours after his burglary, the owner of the bikes saw Hyche at a park with one of the stolen bikes and confronted him.

“She found the suspect in possession at a local park and confronted him. She tried to take her bike back. Then the suspect punched her in the nose, then fled on the bike,” Hartkopp said.

The victim was able to snap a picture of Hyche, which later helped police identify him and find all the stolen items. Hyche has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and robbery. Both charges are felonies. He’s also been charged with felony theft between $5,000-$10,000. The investigations remain ongoing.

Police posted a list of the recovered items here.

If you recognize any of these items, contact Hartkopp at HartkoppC@bouldercolorado.gov or at 303-441-1951. Proof of ownership, through paperwork, photos or other means, will be required to claim the property.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Hartkopp and reference case number 22-02995.