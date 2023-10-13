CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog that was part of a scary ride is now back with its owner thanks to the quick work of two Douglas County women.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities say two suspects led law enforcement on a nearly 40-mile chase from Thornton to Castle Rock. The two were accused of driving a possibly stolen vehicle, with one suspect accused of shooting at Thornton Police officers.

The suspects were eventually stopped and taken into custody after crashing into a convenience store in Castle Rock.

Shortly thereafter, Kaddie Rima said she noticed a dog, named Major, sitting behind the mini-mart near some railroad tracks.

Thanks to her sister-in-law, Carly Rima, the two were able to coax the dog to safety, have a local veterinarian scan him and get Major back to his owner in Thornton.

“For his owner’s sake, she wouldn’t have imagined this is how she would get her boy back,” Carly Rima said.

Major, a stolen French mastiff, hugs his owner when they were reunited after months apart.

The dog had been reported missing since March, she said, and she couldn’t believe what the French mastiff had been through.

“He was in an accident. He was in a shooting,” she said.

If you’d like to help Major with readjustment costs, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they would not comment on any possible dog connection until Monday.