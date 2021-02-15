Stolen car pursuit ends with wrong-way crash, Empire police chief hit

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — The President’s Day Weekend ski traffic was made even worse by the driver of a stolen car heading the wrong way.

About 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Georgetown police were responding to a report of a stolen car. An officer spotted the car and began a pursuit. The driver allegedly got off Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill, and got back on the freeway, driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Police say that driver swerved into traffic, hitting a car, which then hit another vehicle that was being driven by the police chief of the town of Empire. He was not seriously injured, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Thousands of people got stuck in the backup, as the eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The freeway was re-opened by noon, but the delays were significant throughout the afternoon.

Dumont resident Dan Homack said, “I got off on the frontage road I got to here, just seems to be piling up just more right here.”

Lisa Wiggins thought she was leaving early enough to beat the holiday traffic.

“When we left Breckenridge, it said 2 hours to get back home. And we’re like, ‘ok perfect.’ Then 15 minutes into it, the number kept going up on the GPS. So it stinks,” she said.

Most people said they are used to the traffic in the mountains and many times, the backups on the freeway force people into the mountain towns to spend time and money.

“It is good for the mountain towns, especially Idaho Springs. It’s kind of narrow through here. We will have people just get off and go have lunch,” Homack said.

Many visitors seemed to make the most of it. “You know what, we’re in the mountains, and it’s beautiful. At least the roads aren’t icy or anything so you, there there’s that. That’s the positive to that,” Wiggins said.

Georgetown police said two people were caught after a short foot chase.