Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 13, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks surged, recouping much of a historic plunge, after President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,985 points, or 9.4%, its best gain since October 2008. Stocks doubled their gains in the last half-hour as Trump made his remarks.

The rally came at the end of a week of turbulent trading fueled by heightened fears that the fallout from the coronavirus could bring on a global recession.

Thursday’s drop was the worst since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Investors have been clamoring for strong action from the U.S. government to combat the economic impact. 

