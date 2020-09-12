Still plenty of pets available despite pandemic surge

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The increase in people interested in getting pets during the pandemic has led to a surge in animal adoptions through rescue organizations and shelters.

While some places in the United States have seen a so-called pet shortage, the founder of Animal Rescue of the Rockies says it’s still easy to find a cat or dog in the Denver area.

Another bright side to the pandemic has been an increase in the number of animals leaving Aurora’s city shelter.

The shelter’s live release rate is currently about 95%, slightly higher than the industry average and above last year’s rate of 89%.