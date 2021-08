Steuben’s Arvada announces it’s ‘closed for good’

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Steuben’s Arvada announced on Monday that it will close for good.

In a Facebook post, Steuben’s Arvada said:

“To our valued Arvada guests: Thank you for such a memorable and magical ride, and for supporting Steuben’s Arvada for 5 years. Steuben’s Arvada will not be reopening. Please join our sister restaurants, Steuben’s and Ace Eat Serve in Uptown Denver.”

Steuben’s Arvada said gift cards, Secret Sauce gift cards and loyalty cards will be valid at the Steuben’s Uptown and Ace Eat Serve.

It is not clear why Steuben’s Arvada is closing.