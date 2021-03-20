Sterling Livestock Commission hosts ‘Meat In’ event on ‘Meat Out Day’

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — A large crowd drew to a “Meat In” event hosted by the Sterling Livestock Commission on Saturday, in response to Governor Jared Polis’ declaration of “Meat Out Day.”

A live and silent auction were said to take place at the event to raise funds for the miracle letter program in Northeast Colorado that helps underprivileged children at Christmas, Steve Vierow told FOX31.

The commission is one of several groups that is lashing out against the governor’s decision to have a meat-free day.

A group of farmers and ranchers sponsored a “Meat & Eat Denver!” event to serve up 1,200 free meals from 10 food trucks around Civic Center Park.

More than two dozen Colorado counties declared Saturday a “Meat In Day,” particularly those with heavy concentrations of the state’s historic agricultural and ranching industries.

An organization in Erie, called Luvin Arms Sanctuary stated they want people to make their own choices about eating meat.