STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters in an Eastern Plains town, 175 miles northeast of Denver, are being credited with saving two dogs from a house fire.

The Sterling Fire Department responded to a house fire last Thursday. The blaze fully engulfed the basement.

The occupants were able to evacuate safely, but two of their dogs did not.

Firefighters were able to pull both dogs out. The first, a pug, needed oxygen but recovered. The second, a black lab named “Lola,” was not breathing.

Firefighters, led by engineer and paramedic Chris Monahan, revived Lola, using CPR training received from K9 First Aid & CPR out of Westminster.

“We performed CPR on the dog,” Monahan said. “It came back, we gave it some oxygen and then we were able to give it back to the owner.”

Lola, 4 to 5 years old, continues to recover. The family has a GoFundMe to help them after the fire.

“It felt amazing, so thankful and appreciated,” Aurelia Santana, Lola’s co-owner, said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.