EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three years after the disappearance and death of Gannon Stauch, a judge was presented with a tangible trial timeline for the boy’s stepmother and accused killer.

Stauch’s case was before the judge for a Thursday hearing in El Paso County.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch reported her stepson missing. In March 2020, Stauch was arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Colorado. Stauch faces 13 counts for allegedly killing Gannon, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation still pending

While Stauch initially pleaded not guilty, the stepmother changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in February 2022.

Stauch’s attorneys filed motions requesting to change the venue and waive a jury for her trial. These requests were not addressed by the judge during Thursday’s hearing.

Instead, the judge confirmed a date of March 20 to start jury selection.

The prosecution is still waiting for Stauch’s second mental evaluation report. While delays still continue in getting these results, the judge ordered the defense to submit the report by mid-February.

District Attorney Michael Allen stated the presentation of evidence in this trial may take six weeks, and the results of this second evaluation, ordered by the defense, could impact that timeframe.

The judge said following the selection of 12 jurors and five alternates, presentation of evidence will start no sooner than April 3.