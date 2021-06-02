STEM shooting trial: Student, teacher testify, jurors see evidence, including Kendrick Castillo’s clothes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Witness testimony continued Wednesday in the ongoing trial of one of the two people who carried out the 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

For much of the morning, a crime scene investigator detailed evidence collected after the May 2019 shooting.

Kendrick Castillo’s mother broke down in tears when an investigator showed the shirts and a hoodie he wore when he died trying to stop the shooting.

The fellow student accused of killing Castillo and wounding eight others, Devon Erickson, faces dozens of charges in the shooting.

Tuscany Silberstein was a student in the classroom at the time and described the moment Erickson walked in.

“The next thing I know I see him pulling out a gun, and he says, ‘Nobody (expletive) move!,'” Silberstein said.

Silberstein then described chaos and gunfire as she hid for cover.

“What was going through my mind was, ‘How can this be happening? Where is my brother?’ — because my brother also attended STEM — and, ‘How the hell am I going to get out of here?” Silberstein recalled.

A teacher who was in an adjacent classroom also testified Wednesday.

Jurors heard her frantic 911 call for help as she described hearing the gunshots.

Prosecutors showed a gun case that had been broken into at Erickson’s home. Jurors were also shown a car that had been set on fire on the inside, and on the outside, an expletive had been spray-painted bumper to bumper.

Prosecutors also showed pictures of a gun, bullets, a guitar case used to carry a rifle and a classroom left in shambles.

Another student, Alec McKinney, has pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning.