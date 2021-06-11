STEM shooting trial: defense rests in accused shooter Devon Erickson’s trial

FILE – In this May 8, 2019 file photo bouquets of flowers sit on the sign outside the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — After just one day of witnesses, Devon Erickson’s defense team has rested its case and closing arguments are set to take place on Monday.

Erickson is facing trial, accused of opening fire inside a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch and killing classmate Kendrick Castillo and wounding several other people.

He’s one of two students who were charged in the shooting. Alec McKinney pleaded guilty to his role and testified on the prosecution’s behalf against Erickson earlier this week.

The judge set instructions for 9:30 a.m. Monday, which will be followed by closing arguments and eventually jury deliberations.