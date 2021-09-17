STEM School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 1282.5 years

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Convicted STEM School shooter Devon Erickson will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of one student and injuring of eight others when he opened fire in a Highlands Ranch classroom in 2019.

Erickson faced the maximum sentence on every person-related count, making his sentence reach a total of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 1282.5 years, according to lead prosecutor George Brauchler.

Erickson was convicted of 46 criminal counts earlier this year.

Life in prison without the possibility of parole is Colorado’s mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder. Many of the other charges have sentences that must run consecutively.

He faced a minimum sentence of life in prison plus 400 years and a maximum of life plus 1,276 years under the sentencing guidelines.

During the sentencing hearing, several survivors of the shooting spoke, as well as the parents of Kendrick Castillo, a classmate who died while intervening to protect his classmates. Erickson’s parents also spoke.

One of the witnesses in the trial was Alec McKinney, who was also involved in the shooting and has been sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years.