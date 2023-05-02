ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs teacher says she’s dealing with an insurance nightmare after her house flooded in April.

Desiree Wilcox says she woke up on April 14 to water rushing into her home in Hayden.

“I had a good 2 feet of water in each room at one point,” she said. “Despite having numerous sump pumps, I just couldn’t keep up with it.”

Wilcox said she lost all of her furniture, clothes and other items, but her insurance company has only offered her $28,000.

“To get a quote, or an estimate like that, it’s just devastating,” she said. “28,000: What am I going to do with that? My entire home is ripped up.”

She believes there’s likely structural damage to her home as well, and she questions why more isn’t being offered to stop it from happening again.

“We can fix the inside, but what happens when it floods again? ‘Cause it’s going to flood again,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to her insurance company Tuesday but have not heard back. This article will be updated when a response is received.