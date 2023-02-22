STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs man is making the most out of the massive amount of snow in his backyard, creating a snow bar for his family and neighbors to enjoy the outdoors.

FOX31 recently got a tip from the Steamboat Pilot about a man’s unique way of dealing with the dumping of snow and set up a tour of Harris Greene’s creations.

“You can see what you can do with snow, as long as you have a little bit of time,” Greene said. “I have trouble sitting idle, so it’s some of the best therapy that that money can buy, without question.”

A few years ago, Greene came up with the name “Ice Bucket Saloon” for his creation. This is not the first time he’s created a bonding spot out of the snow.

“I’ve made five or six probably,” Greene said. “They started out smaller and they’ve definitely gotten bigger over the years” as more and more people enjoy them.