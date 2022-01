STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The new year is off to a snowy start in Steamboat. Since January 1, 32 inches of snow have fallen.

Of the nearly 3 feet of snow, 24 inches of that fell in the last 24 hours.

Steamboat’s director of communications said the ski area has received so much snow that they’ve had to use shovels to remove the snow from the chair lifts.

So far this season, Steamboat has received 144 inches of snow.