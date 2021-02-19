Steamboat condo complex under lockdown; officers trying to arrest armed suspect

The scene at the Shadow Run condominiums in Steamboat Springs on Feb. 19, 2021. Credit: Shannon Lukens

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for a condominium complex in Steamboat Springs Friday evening while they try to arrest a suspect who is believed to be armed.

According to Routt County Communications, the lockdown is in place at Shadow Run Condominiums, which are located at 1555 Shadow Run Ct.

Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen described the suspect as barricaded and armed.

The suspect is wanted for domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact and other charges, Christensen said.

When officers arrived at the property, they found a sign with something similar to “death to the police” written on it, the police chief said.

The suspect, a male, is barricaded in a bedroom. He reportedly told police he has a gun and armor-piercing bullets, and will only leave “in a bodybag,” according to Christensen.

“The outcome we’re seeking is that he give up,” Christensen said.

A negotiator is on site.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio and KRAI contributed to this story.