Steamboat and Winter Park Resorts give pass holders priority, no walk up sales for the 20/21 ski season

DENVER, (KDVR) – On Monday Rusty Gregory, Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Mountain Company, announced operation plans on for it’s 15 ski areas, including Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado.

“We are prioritizing access for season pass holders and will tightly regulate the number of daily lift tickets that will be available by advance purchase only. To this end, walk-up window sales will be eliminated, and the sale of most undated lift ticket products will be discontinued until further notice,” Gregory said in the announcement.

Alterra Mountain Company ski resorts use the Icon Pass, as with as local passes for Steamboat and Winter Park.

“We’re still not sure exactly what the winter season will look like, but we do know we will have to more closely manage lift access during peak times to minimize potential overcrowding. The best way for us to do that right now is to limit daily ticket sales,” a representative from Winter Park said.

Gregory stressed the importance of guest and employee cooperation in following social distancing, wearing face coverings and managing the number of people while complying with local, county, and state regulations.