DENVER (KDVR) — The “stealth omicron” subvariant has officially been detected in Denver.

“We are paying attention to it more because it’s more transmissible. It’s almost 30% more transmissible,” Dr. Jared Eddy, the medical director of infection prevention and control at National Jewish Health, said.

Right now, Eddy said the subvariant is the leading cause of COVID-19 cases in both China and Europe. Typical past data shows the United States follows about three weeks behind Europe’s COVID trends.

“We think we will see a rise in stealth COVID cases,” Eddy said.

Michael Clifton is in the immunocompromised group. He said he’s a disabled veteran with a thyroid condition, as well. At one point in the pandemic, he didn’t leave his home for seven months.

“I haven’t left home. I’ve been vigilant the whole time,” Clifton said.

Clifton said even though it might feel like the pandemic has reached the endemic phase to everyone else, with a new subvariant on the horizon, he doesn’t see this year looking any different compared to the last two.

“There are a lot of concerts on my bucket list, and some are coming through Colorado this year and I won’t be going this year,” Clifton said.

Eddy said the community should still continue to work to blunt the virus to protect people like Clifton.

“I think we don’t want to underestimate COVID, which we’ve done time and time again,” Eddy said.

On the bright side, Eddy said if you’ve had COVID recently and you are vaccinated, you could have super immunity to the subvariant for the short term.

“I do think we will see a spike but it shouldn’t be as high as the initial omicron because so many people have had omicron,” Eddy said.