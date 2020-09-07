‘Stay Inside’; Unhealthy air quality due to Cameron Peak Fire

Photo from Jason Franikowski, Drake Colorado along CR 43 and looking in the direction toward Estes Park Colorado – No Camera lens filters applied!

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Smoke from the Cameron Peak fire in western Larimer County is expected to result in concentrations of fine particulate matter Monday that are unhealthy, causing an air quality alert.

Raining ash, smoky skies due to Cameron Peak Fire; share your photos

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Firefighters say incoming snow could bring the relief they need

Heavy smoke will impact parts of the northern Front Range region on Monday, including Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Ft. Collins and Greeley, according to CDPHE.

