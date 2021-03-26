Stay informed on the Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado citizens can keep up-to-date on the gray wolf reintroduction process with the Stay Informed webpage created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The site includes:

The reintroduction was voted on and approved but it was a close decision. Controversy has surrounded the issue as many Front Range voters approved but the majority of Western Slope voters opposed.

