Stay informed on the Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado citizens can keep up-to-date on the gray wolf reintroduction process with the Stay Informed webpage created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The site includes:

Gray Wolf reintroduction eNews – Sign up for our Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews and follow our social media channels.

Stakeholder Advisory Group applications for membership. Applications must be received no later than March 31. Send completed applications to wolfcomments@state.co.us and use the subject line “SAG Application” to submit.

School/Educator Requests – Educators may fill out this form to request CPW staff participation in school programs at least three weeks in advance of the requested program date.

Donate to the planning and restoration of gray wolves in Colorado.

The reintroduction was voted on and approved but it was a close decision. Controversy has surrounded the issue as many Front Range voters approved but the majority of Western Slope voters opposed.