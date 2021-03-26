Stay informed on the Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado citizens can keep up-to-date on the gray wolf reintroduction process with the Stay Informed webpage created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The site includes:
- Gray Wolf reintroduction eNews – Sign up for our Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews and follow our social media channels.
- Stakeholder Advisory Group applications for membership. Applications must be received no later than March 31. Send completed applications to wolfcomments@state.co.us and use the subject line “SAG Application” to submit.
- School/Educator Requests – Educators may fill out this form to request CPW staff participation in school programs at least three weeks in advance of the requested program date.
- Donate to the planning and restoration of gray wolves in Colorado.
The reintroduction was voted on and approved but it was a close decision. Controversy has surrounded the issue as many Front Range voters approved but the majority of Western Slope voters opposed.