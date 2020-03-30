‘Stay Home’; Douglas County rescue team issues warning following rescue of uninjured ATV riders

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) – The Douglas County Search and Rescue team issued a warning after it had to respond to an ATV accident Sunday involving two riders.

The accident happened on Rampart Range Road near Dakan Road.

The search and rescue ATV team traveled through mud, ice, snow and fallen trees to locate the uninjured riders. Both riders returned to their vehicles by 11:30 p.m.

To protect against COVID-19, the search and rescue team was forced to wear gloves and masks during the rescue. The riders were also are required to do the same .

DCSAR said it is a reminder to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak to limit risk for everyone involved.