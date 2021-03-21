Stay home: CSP asks drivers not to get on road during snowstorm unless necessary

DENVER (KDVR) — Additional snowstorms will be hitting the state as early as tonight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow. Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to stay at home through Monday because of the inclement weather.

If travel is necessary, CSP asks that drivers take precautions to ensure their vehicles are properly equipped while out on the roads. This includes making sure that tires are prepped with a minimum tread depth of 3/16” as well as checking windshield wipers and battery systems.

CSP also recommends bringing extra clothes, snow boots, blankets, and additional food and water in the event that drivers get stranded. A portable power bank or charger is also a useful tool to have in case travelers need to call for help.