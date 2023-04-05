EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Emotional recorded phone calls from the FBI between Al and Letecia Stauch started day four of her murder trial Wednesday.

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing Gannon, her 11-year-old stepson, in 2020. She showed little emotion Tuesday while listening to recordings of herself in tears on phone calls back in 2020.

The calls played in court Wednesday were all from Feb. 14, 2020, almost three weeks after Gannon’s disappearance.

Some of the following conversations can be heard in the video above.

Letecia: “I don’t kill people.”

Al: “Right now tell me the truth, where’s Gannon!”

Letecia: “I need immunity!”

Letecia: “If they give me immunity I will help.”

Letecia: “There’s more details that I can’t discuss that would incriminate myself.”

Letecia: “If it’s an accident, are you going to stand by me?”

Al: “Yes, absolutely Tecia. I told you that from day one.”

Letecia: “I’m sorry for all the stories, I just didn’t know what to do.”

Letecia: “I’ve already told you, you think you can be this interrogator all you want.”

Al: “No, you’re my wife. I’m trying to talk to you.”

Letecia: “You’re not trying to talk to me, you’re trying to put me six feet under. That’s what you’re trying to do.”

Al: “Okay, you’re treating me like I’m the court or the law not like I’m our sons’ father.”

Letecia: “My hands were tied … all I could hear was Gannon screaming.”

Al: “The guy was still there when police searched the home?”

Letecia: “Yes, yes!”

Al: “Where was he at? Where was he at when they searched our house?”

Letecia: (unintelligible)”Anything until I get immunity.”

After hearing the recordings, Al testified that he believed his wife was both genuinely crying and fake crying during the calls.

The prosecution closed its questioning of Al asking for his opinion on Letecia’s sanity.

“I believe she is and was 100% absolutely sane based on what I witnessed and laid out, I have no indication of anything else,” Al said. “Sane from the time I met her to today.”

Defense attorneys asked Al if he and Letecia talked about her alleged childhood sexual abuse. He said she told him about alleged abuse with one of her stepfathers but he believed it was more of an isolated incidence, not a pattern of abuse.