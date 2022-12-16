DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 2:05 p.m., so now might be a good time to take a gander at some data points that might just raise your orange and blue optimism after a challenging 14 weeks.

You can catch all the pregame build-up on FOX31 Sunday at 1 p.m., but why not get a head start on taking in as much game-relevant information as you can? Doing so may be exactly what the superstition gods have been waiting for.

Broncos player to keep an eye on

(Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Josey Jewell, who has racked up 57 tackles since Week 10, is under the player spotlight for the game against the Cardinals. He has the most tackles during a five-week stretch since 1994, with 62.

Impressively enough, he tied the Denver franchise’s single-game record of 10 tackles and two interceptions last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, which he now shares with Brian Dawkins, who equaled that feat against the Colts back in 2009.

Broncos vs. Cardinals: What to watch for

(Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis currently has 53 tackles, which only five other Broncos cornerbacks have been able to best.

Domonique Foxworth – 71 tackles (Rookie season: 2005) Michael Ojemudia – 62 tackles (Rookie season: 2020) Perrish Cox – 58 tackles (Rookie season: 2010) Pat Surtain II – 58 tackles (Rookie season: 2021) Darrent Williams – 54 tackles (Rookie season: 2005) Damarri Mathis – 53 tackles

Additionally, when compared to Broncos cornerbacks from seasons passed, Pat Surtain II has the third most interceptions after 29 career games.

Broncos cornerbacks with the most interceptions after 29 games

Deltha O’Neal – 7 interceptions Darrent Williams – 6 interceptions Pat Surtain II – 5 interceptions Tyrone Braxton – 4 interceptions

Broncos numbers worth knowing

Since Week 6, Alex Singleton tied with Nick Bolton for the fourth-most tackles in the NFL with 83 under his belt.

The Broncos have allowed the third-lowest passer rating against, with that average rating being 79.3.

Marlon Mack’s 66-yard touchdown reception last week was the longest receiving score by a Broncos running back since Kapri Bibbs back in 2016.

The Broncos have made 28 passing plays of 35 yards or more this season, which is the third most in the NFL behind Kansas City and Miami.

Kendall Hinton is carrying an average of 5.8 yards per catch, which is the fourth most in the AFC.

Denver’s passing defense has posted a 2.6 touchdown percentage, meaning that out of the 455 attempts against them, 12 touchdowns have come out of those attempts.

Stuff you should know

Jerry Jeudy’s performance against the Chiefs was the 17th time in team history that a Broncos player has had 3+ touchdown receptions.

It was also the first time that it had happened since Demaryius Thomas did it in 2014.

Greg Dulcich has the third-highest receiving average of any tight end in the league with 12.9 yards per catch. Additionally, he has 361 reception yards, which is the most among all rookie tight ends.

When it comes to interceptions made by safeties since 2016, Justin Simmons has had the second most in the league with 24. He is second only to Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans.

A brief bit of history

(Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

If a synopsis of these two franchises’ relationship history is anything to go by, Broncos fans may have something to be chipper about.

The Broncos record against the Arizona Cardinals: 9-1-1

The Broncos home record against the Cardinals: 5-0

Last time the two met: Oct. 18, 2018: Denver beat Arizona 45-10

Last time the two met in Denver: Oct. 5, 2014: Denver beat Arizona 41-20



So, with all those uplifting figures and data points now tucked away into your utility belt of sorts, now you can head into Sunday’s matchup with a bit more confidence.

Hopefully the orange and blue head into gameday with that same level of confidence.