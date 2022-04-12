DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and other state lawmakers will address investing in possible solutions to the housing issue as the cost of living in Colorado continues to rise.

On Tuesday, the House passed a bipartisan bill to help Coloradans save money on housing. The bill claims to create more affordable housing, make homeownership more tangible and create jobs.

“We’re working toward innovative solutions to address Colorado’s affordable housing crisis,” Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Federal Heights said. “This legislation will boost the construction of homes that can be built efficiently while meeting our state’s ever-increasing demand for affordable housing. These modular and manufactured homes are innovative, affordable and will save hardworking Coloradans money on housing while boosting homeownership in our state.”

The $40 million Innovative Housing Incentive Program would go toward building different types of affordable housing.

FOX31’s Data Desk discovered that even middle-class Coloradans need help with housing costs as inflation rises and the cost of living in the state continues to explode.

Prior to the news conference, Polis will visit a facility focused on housing affordability called Valor on the Fax located on Colfax Avenue in Denver.

The governor will be joined by Sen. Jeff Bridges, Rep. David Ortiz, Board Chair of indieDwell Bruce Hoyt, Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue, and Habitat for Humanity homeowner Quána Madison for the news conference at 1:45 p.m. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.