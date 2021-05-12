Statehouse bill would mandate domestic abusers report type, location of firearms

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado House has passed a measure that would require people facing domestic violence protection orders to report the type and location of firearms in their possession.

The legislation was debated Wednesday, just days after a man in Colorado Springs fatally shot six people in a domestic dispute and then killed himself. Police say the shooter was upset after not being invited to a birthday party thrown by the family of his girlfriend and called the attack an act of domestic violence.

Democratic sponsors say the measure is for people who don’t follow the protection orders and are still at a “very high likely rate” to commit acts of violence against their partner.