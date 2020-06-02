State workers’ rights bill passes in Colorado Senate

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Partnership For Quality Jobs and Services Act, HB-1153, passed the Colorado Senate on Tuesday.

The bill would allow state employees to collectively bargain on pay, benefits and terms of employment.

“Right now, the unfortunate reality is that 1 in 5 Colorado’s state jobs remain unfilled, forcing state employees to work multiple jobs and unconventional hours,” said bill sponsor Senate President Leroy Garcia, Democrat who represents Pueblo. “With this legislation, workers will have the ability to negotiate and get some well-earned relief — giving them the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

HB-1153 requires the state of Colorado to participate in good faith during the bargaining and partnership processes.

The bill now goes back to the House for final consideration of Senate amendments.