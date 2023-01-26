DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife confiscated about $10,000 in weapons illegally used to poach animals in the southeast region of the state and destroyed every last one of them.

Shotguns, rifles, handguns and bows and arrows went under a saw for destruction operated by CPW technician Bret Mathers.

Poachers can face criminal charges, hefty fines and a hunting ban if caught. CPW says poaching is not tolerated and is not hunting. It is the illegal and unethical killing of Colorado’s wildlife and the department offers rewards for information on poachers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to ​Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Or email game.thief@state.co.us​​. A reward of up to $500 is possible for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game.