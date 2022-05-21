JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday’s winter weather does not appear to be stopping the state’s high school track and field championships.

In the morning, the Jefferson County stadium’s “hurdle crew” spent hours shoveling snow off of the field and track, along with wiping snow off of tents.

“We’re hoping to get the sun out to clear our track,” Assitant Stadium Manager Bryce Selk said. “So far, not so good.”

Members of the “hurdle crew” are paid high school students, Selk said.

“It’s really cold,” Lakewood High School student Titus Kallander said. “Usually we don’t do this much work, we just set up hurdles.”

As of this morning, officials said events would resume at 2:10 p.m. Athletes can warm up at 1 p.m. and spectators can enter the stadium at 2 p.m.