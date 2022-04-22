DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Department of Public Safety and Division of Fire Prevention and Control are briefing the governor about the state’s wildfire outlook for this season Friday.

It comes as the Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday. The top issue is wildfire danger. Avoid open burning, be careful with cigarettes, and report suspicious behavior to authorities.

The Problem Solvers have put together a guide to help you prepare in case a wildfire emergency reached your neighborhood.

