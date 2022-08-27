DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is looking for two different vehicles involved in two separate hit-and-runs in the past three days.

“It seems to be far too often we are seeing these hit-and-runs take place,” Trooper Joseph Lewis, the public information officer with CSP, said.

The first hit-and-run caused serious bodily injury during a crash with a cyclist on southbound Highway 119 and milepost 33, also known as the Boulder Falls area, at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022.

“The cyclist suffered serious injuries which is all more the reason we are looking for this person,” Lewis said.

CSP said the cyclist was southbound on the shoulder of Highway 119 when a vehicle passed it in the same direction and then quickly swerved in front of the cyclist to make a U-turn. This caused the rider to run into the back of the vehicle and he suffered serious injuries.

CSP said the male driver stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then quickly returned back to it and drove away from the scene. The vehicle is described as a white Kia Soul with Texas plate NPZ 6972.

Just two days later on Saturday morning, another cyclist was hit in Weld County.

“He was struck from behind,” Lewis said.

CSP stated at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Weld County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43, a 57-year-old male bicyclist was eastbound on CR 54 when he was struck by an eastbound traveling vehicle. The vehicle and driver left the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to North Colorado Medical Center with moderate injuries.

“There are some parts that were left behind making us believe it’s a silver car, maybe a sedan,” Lewis said.

The unknown vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan. It is missing most or all of the passenger side mirror and may have damage on its passenger side.

“Leaving the scene of a hit-and-run with injuries or death, charges will be heightened. You will lose your license guaranteed. It could be revoked on the spot,” Lewis said.

Anyone with information related to the Weld County crash, vehicle, and/or driver is encouraged to reach out to the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501, reference case #3A221496.

If anyone has any information about the Boulder County vehicle or driver they are asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.