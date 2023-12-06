GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday, the Colorado State Patrol set up its driving under the influence pedal cart driving course in Golden.

The goal? Showing the dangers of getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

“Our message is simple: plan ahead,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP troopers said that during December, holiday parties and friend/family gatherings can increase the number of people on the road driving after consuming alcohol.

“In December 2022, the Colorado State Patrol investigated 192 crashes, which resulted in 8 fatalities,” CSP said in a press release this week. “The Colorado State Patrol also issued 352 citations in December 2022.”

Troopers, along with reporters, were able to try the DUI goggles of various levels firsthand to navigate a pedal cart through a cone course.

“This gives us a safe way to demo the effects of alcohol,” Kessler said.

To test the DUI pedal cart, attempters started with a “sober” try, that is, no DUI goggles. Then they were given a set of goggles that replicated a 0.08 blood alcohol level, the legal limit at which point a driver would be driving under the influence.

“Holidays are the season when people get together and they celebrate, and around celebrations there is alcohol,” Kessler said.

During the next course attempt, the DUI goggles intensified to a simulated blood alcohol level of 0.26.

“There will be additional patrols during this holiday season,” said Kessler. “Additional troopers will be out looking for people driving under the influence.”

The goal, CSP said, is to remind people why it is crucial to have a planned, sober ride — not just during the year, but also during the holiday season.