DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado’s local and state parks were a destination for thousands celebrating the July 4th holiday this weekend.

Crowds filled metro area reservoir boat ramps and beaches at high country lakes, an indicator of just how busy those areas will likely be throughout the rest of the summer.

Colorado has 42 state parks and hundreds of metro area parks that offer water access and activities.

Cory Collins takes his boat to Cherry Creek State Park every summer, an experience he told FOX31 is invaluable.

“The most beautiful sunsets I’ve ever seen in my life are right out there,” Collins said.

The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife reports that nearly 150,000 people can visit a single reservoir in just one month alone.

“It’s been busy but everyone’s been very respectful,“ Cherry Creek reservoir paddle boarder Jenny said.

Park officials recommend avoiding peak hours, which are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends and other crowded days.

It’s important to put safety first.

“If you get a boat just know what you’re doing,” Collins said.

He also encourages everyone to respect the environment and the risks that come with being in the water, by following the speed limit and the alcohol consumption laws.

“We all like to have fun, we’ve all been going through a tough time right now so everybody’s gathering to have a good time, but my grandfather [said it best] ‘everything in moderation,” Collins concluded.

The hottest months in the state are still ahead, so be sure to keep safety in the forefront of your mind when trying to battle the heat by enjoying some of Colorado’s bodies of water.