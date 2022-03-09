DENVER (KDVR) — The price for an annual state parks pass will drop by $55 effective next year and will be automatically included with your vehicle registration.

The current cost is $84 per year but starting in 2023, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass charge of $29 will be part of the total when you register a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and/or recreational vehicle.

“I’m thrilled that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will help save Coloradans even more money and help people experience our world class state parks system and great outdoors,” Governor Jared Polis said. “Drastically reducing the cost for an annual state parks and public lands pass from $84 per year to just $29 annually for unlimited access will save families and individuals money and ensure care for our treasured parks and public lands and I thank President Fenberg, Reps. Tipper and Will and Senator Donovan for working with our administration on the landmark Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass.”

Drivers are able to opt out when they register their vehicle if they do not want the pass.

The funds collected for the pass go toward natural resource conservation, outdoor educational programs, and search and rescue operations.

“When living in Colorado, a love for the outdoors becomes inevitable; it’s a part of who we are. Natural beauty surrounds us and spending time in nature enriches all of our lives,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said. “So whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado – and support those that manage it.”

The CPW commission approved the reduced price and you can learn more about the Keep Colorado Wild Pass on the site.