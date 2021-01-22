State-of-the-art retirement community resembles 5-star resort

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A brand-new retirement community in Lakewood has won awards for innovation, architecture and services it offers its residents.

Mandy Hampton is proud of the contribution she made to help build The Ridge Pinehurst retirement community.

“This is probably the biggest thing I’ll ever do in my career, this is my legacy to the industry,” Hampton said.

Hampton is the chief operating officer for the Ridge Senior Living. “I wear a couple of hats. One, I manage all the operations and my other hat is on the development side,” she said.

The Ridge Senior Living’s newest offering is called The Ridge Pinehurst. It has 328 apartments ranging from $3,200 – $6,800 a month to rent.

“We have a 15,000 square-foot wellness center with a pool and spa, fitness center. We have three theaters, we have an indoor pickle ball court, huge outdoor walking spaces,” Hampton said.

Five years in the making and costing $190 million, The Ridge Pinehurst opened up for business in Sept. 2020.

“As of today we have 73 apartments rented,” Hampton said.

Looking more like a five-star hotel and restaurant than a senior living community, Hampton says that’s the idea.

“Tall ceilings, huge windows, connection to the outdoor space, and really playing on the contemporary design that people are expecting now,” she said.

When COVID came, The Ridge Pinehurst was ready. “What it does is it deactivates COVID up to 99.4% within 30 minutes,” Hampton said referring to the new anti-COVID filtration system.

Not your typical retirement community, by design.